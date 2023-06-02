Trains full during summer vacations, additional coaches added to 20 trains, see list

Indian Railways News: The traffic of people has increased during the summer holidays. Keeping this in mind, South Eastern Railway has added additional coaches in 20 trains. Under this, one additional coach in Tata-Katihar train on 3rd and 4th June, one additional coach in Howrah-Bengaluru SMVP on 6th June, additional coach in Howrah-Kantabaji Ispat Express on 4th June, two coaches in Hatia-Ernakulam on 5th June, Howrah Tirupati A bogie will be added to the express on June 3.

Whereas, Ranchi-New Delhi Express on June 3, Ranchi-Pune on June 3, Ranchi-Ara on June 3, Hatia-Purnia from June 2 to 4, Ranchi-Godda on June 3, Hatia-Islampur Express train, Ranchi June 2 and 3 in Banaras, June 2 to 4 in Tata to Danapur train, June 2 to 4 in Tata to Thave train, June 2 to 4 in Rourkela-Gunupur train, Rourkela to Jaynagar train, Ranchi to Anandvihar Terminus An additional coach has been installed at the station on June 5, Howrah to Mumbai train on June 2, 5 and 6, Howrah-Pune train on June 3 and Bhubaneswar-Howrah train on June 2 and 3.

Bangalore Howrah train will run on diverted route

The train going from Bangalore SMVT to Howrah will run on the diverted route on June 2. Under this, this train will be operated from another route. Information has been shared regarding this.

Ispat Express train will stop at Dungripali

The Howrah-Kantabaji-Howrah Ispat Express train passing through Tatanagar has been halted at Dungripali station. The train starting from Howrah will reach Dungripali at 5.18 pm. Titlagarh Howrah train leaving Kantabpaji will reach Dungripali at 6.50 am. Will open at 6.52.