Trains will pass at 120 km per hour on the fourth line in Aligarh, speed trial in the presence of RSC

Aligarh : Railway Safety Commissioner of North Eastern Region Mohammad Latif Khan inspected the newly constructed fourth line between Maripat-Chipayana Buzurg railway section on Thursday. All the installations installed on the newly constructed line between Chipyana Buzurg-Maripat railway section were closely inspected. The Commissioner of Railway Safety examined the documents as well as all the safety related installations located at platform number one of Maripat.

Arrangements seen from Maripat station to point number 294B

Observed Point No. 294-B from Maripat station by trolley. A speed trial was also conducted between Chipiyana Buzurg – Dadri at a speed of 120 km per hour. During the inspection, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) Manjul Mathur from Headquarters along with Commissioner of Railway Safety, Divisional Railway Manager Himanshu Badoni from Prayagraj Division, Senior Divisional Engineer IV Sudhir Kumar, Divisional Safety Officer Vikas Kumar, Deputy Chief Traffic Manager Tundla Amit Sudarshan and others. Officers were present.