Trains will run on Patna’s JP Ganga path from July 15 to Gaighat, it will take only 20 minutes to travel from Digha

Pramod Jha, Patna. The super structure will be ready by June 30 near Gai Ghat on JP Ganga Path. The work of unloading the launchers for making the super structure will be completed by June 20. After this, a super structure will be prepared on the remaining one span at a distance of 25 meters. With the superstructure being ready till Gai Ghat, approach road is also being made to land there.

Finishing work will be completed by July 15

If the experts are to be believed, after the finishing work is completed by July 15, there is a possibility of starting it for the movement of vehicles. Work is going on fast to finish the work of the super structure by June. With its commissioning, people will be able to cover the distance from Digha to Gai Ghat in 20 to 25 minutes. With the preparation of an alternative route, people will get relief from the problem of traffic jam in Ashok Rajpath while coming and going from Gandhi Maidan to Gai Ghat. When the JP Ganga Path is ready till Gai Ghat, there will be facility of commuting up to 12.5 kms. Presently there is facility of commuting from Digha to PMCH in 7.7 kms.

Construction of retaining wall for approach road is in progress

To provide connectivity from JP Ganga Path near Gai Ghat, the work of constructing retaining wall is going on. After the retaining wall is ready by the end of this month, the work of filling soil will be done in it. After filling the soil, pitching will be done by casting. Along with this, casting of four spans is being done in the down ramp for landing near Gai Ghat. Will be given final touch. It will be opened for vehicular movement from the second week.

Remaining launchers to be unloaded in eight days

The work of removing the launcher installed for preparing the super structure is in progress. Half the launcher has been opened. The work of landing the remaining launch will be completed in eight days. After landing of the launcher, a super structure will be built on the remaining one span. At present, pitching work is also being done on the second flank of the Ganga Pathway in front of NIT.

