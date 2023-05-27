Trains will soon run at a speed of 160 on the Gaya-Dhanbad rail route, cautions removed from the section, tracks being replaced

Went. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay-Dhanbad railway section, trains will soon be operated at 160 speed instead of 130. For several months, work has started on the DDU-Dhanbad railway line for the operation of trains at the speed of 160. Not only this, the work of laying new tracks has been started by replacing the old rail line. The speed of important trains will increase after the work of laying the new rail line is over. Continuous work is being done on the Gaya-Dhanbad railway section by taking mega blocks, so that the schemes can be completed within the time limit.

repairing the track

The track from Pandit Deendayal station to Dhanbad and Jhajha is being repaired. After this, after preparing the track, it will be possible to ride Tejas and other high speed trains. Along with this, trains with LHB coaches will be able to run up to 160 km per hour on this section. It is worth noting that during the inspection a few months back, along with the GM, several high officials including Chief Chief Engineer, Chief Signal and Telecom Engineer, DRM of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Mandal had taken stock.

a lot of work has already been done

On behalf of the Railways, the track from Pandit Deendayal Junction to Dhanbad and Jhajha is being made capable of running at a speed of 160 km. All the cautions have been removed from these railway sections. The work of renewing the railway track is also in the final stage. The girders of the old bridges have been replaced with new ones. The entire signal system has been modernized for the sake of safety. Automatic signaling system has been promoted. The entire panel has been replaced and equipped with Route Relay Interlocking System. Significantly, to run trains at a speed of 160, LHB rack will be required. The rake of old conventional ICF coaches has been allowed to run at a maximum speed of 110 kmph only. Although experimentally these coaches can also be run at a speed of 130.

What is CPRO

Chief Public Relations Officer of Hajipur Headquarters Virendra Kumar said that the railway track from DDU to Jhajha and DDU to Dhanbad has been operated at a speed of 130 trains in the first phase. Now preparations for 160 are going on. The General Manager himself is continuously monitoring it. Efforts are being made to materialize Mission 160 before the stipulated time.