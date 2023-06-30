Transfer of IAS-PCS officers in UP, Shubhi Kakan became Lucknow ADM administration, see list

Lucknow: Administrative reshuffle is going on in Uttar Pradesh. On Friday, eight IAS and PCS officers were transferred in the state. In fact, after the retirement of Sanjay Bhoosreddy, who is handling the responsibility of sugarcane and excise department, there has been a change in the governance. Now the responsibility of sugarcane commissioner of Relief Commissioner Prabhu Narayan Singh was entrusted. At the same time, GS Naveen was made the Relief Commissioner in-charge.

These IAS officers were transferred

Actually, IAS and PCS officers have been transferred in UP. In which Principal Secretary Food and Logistics Veena Kumari Meena has been made additional in-charge of Women Welfare along with Principal Secretary Sugarcane and Excise Department. On the other hand, IAS Balkrishna Tripathi has been given the responsibility of Special Secretary Secondary Education Department from Special Secretary APC. Brijesh Kumar has been given the responsibility of Greater Noida ACO. IAS Yogendra Yadav has been given the responsibility of Commissioner Disabled and Additional Secretary Social Welfare.

Transfer took place in these PCS officers

Let us tell you that Rajesh Kumar Singh has been given the responsibility of Secretary Ghaziabad Development Authority for the transfer of PCS officers. Vineet Kumar Singh has been given the responsibility of ADM FR. Gorakhpur Anjani Kumar Singh has been made ADM City Gorakhpur. Manglesh Dubey has been made City Magistrate Gorakhpur. Gulabchand has been made ADM Moradabad. Ranvijay Singh has been made ADM Ghaziabad. Sanjay Kumar has been given the responsibility of ADM FR Jalaun. Gulabchand has been made ADM Moradabad.

Who is Lucknow ADM Administration

At the same time, the responsibility of Lucknow ADM administration has been given to Shubhi Kakan. PCS Siddharth has been made City Magistrate Lucknow. While Rakesh Singh has been made ADM FR Lucknow. Along with this, Arun Singh has been made ADM Barabanki.

