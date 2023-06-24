Transfer Posting: 26 Executive Assistant transferred in East Champaran, DM issued order, see list

Motihari. DM Saurabh Jorwal has transferred 26 Executive Assistants and Data Entry Operators posted in various project offices of ICDS working at the same place for more than three years from work interest and administrative point of view. Along with this, all the employees have been instructed to exchange the charges in three working days. Those who do not contribute on the said working day will be automatically retired.

These personnel have been transferred

Executive Assistant Neelmani Mishra from DPO Motihari Office Motihari Rural,

Sawan Kumar Areraj to DPO Office,

Rikesh Kumar Ghorasahan to Madhuban and Tetaria in addition,

Areraj from Sumit Kumar Sangrampur,

Naval Kishore Kushwaha Ramgarhwa to Fenhara,

Vikas Kumar Roshan Turkaulia to Piprakothi,

Aditya Kumar Raxaul to Adapur,

Gajendra Kumar Kotwa to Chiraiya,

Prakash Kumar from Kalyanpur to Chhaudaron,

Ghorasahan and additional Bankatwa from Arvind Kumar Sugauli,

Umeshwar Kumar Mishra Chakia to Motihari,

Lalbabu Prasad Adapur to Ramgarhwa,

Rajan Kumar Mehsi to Patahi, Masihur Rahman Madhuban to Kalyanpur,

Mo. Bajriya from Imran Chhaudaron,

Shri Ram Thakur Motihari Rural to Chakia,

Mo. Aurangzeb Alam Kesariya to Harsidvi,

Sandeep Kumar Patahi to Mehsi,

Bihar: Case registered against Magistrate and two women constables in Kaimur, seven policemen suspended, know the whole matter

Rajesh Ranjan Kumar caught Dayal from Chiraiya,

Archana Kumari from Dhaka to Raxaul,

Sachin Kumar Pakdidayal to Dhaka,

Salid Ali Harsidvi to Sugauli,

Munna Kumar Bajaria to Sangrampur,

Ajay Kumar Paharpur to Turkaulia,

Vivek Kumar Piprakothi to Kotwa,

Kesariya has been posted from Anil Kumar Motihari.