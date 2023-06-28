Transfer Posting Bihar: 202 of SC-ST Department, then 15 officers of Minority Welfare Department were transferred

Transfer Posting Bihar: Officers have been transferred on a large scale in Bihar. The transferred officers include 202 Block SC-ST Welfare Officers of Scheduled Caste-Tribe Department, 15 officers in Minority Welfare Department. Along with this, the Food and Consumer Protection Department has transferred District Supply Officers, In-charge District Supply Officers, Assistant District Supply Officers.
Transfer of 202 block SC-ST welfare officers
202 block SC-ST welfare officers of Scheduled Caste-Tribe Department have been transferred. On the basis of the application, 37 officials have been transferred. They will not get the benefit of transfer allowance. On the other hand, the transfer of the rest has been said from the administrative point of view. All have been instructed to take charge at their newly posted places soon. July salary will be received from the newly posted place.
Transfer of District Supply Officer and others
Food and Consumer Protection Department has appointed Ravi Shankar Oraon as District Supply Officer Purnia, Vandana Kumari District Supply Officer Jehanabad, Prabhat Kumar Jha District Supply Officer Arwal, Sushil Kumar in-charge District Supply Officer Katihar, Balmukund Sharma in-charge District Supply Officer Madhubani, Samarendra Kumar in-charge District Supply Officer Sheikhpura, Kaiser Jamal in-charge District Supply Officer Gopalganj and Praveen Kumar Sinha Assistant District Supply Officer Hajipur have been sent. At the same time, the department has also transferred six Block Supply Officer, Marketing Officer.
Transfer of 15 officers of minority welfare department
15 officers have been transferred in the Minorities Welfare Department. In this, eight assistant directors have been moved from here to there. At the same time, seven district minority welfare officers have been transferred. Everyone has been instructed to contribute within 15 days.
This assistant director moved from here to there
name – where were – where did you go
Kapil Kumar – Patna – DMWO Khagaria
Subodh Kumar – Kishanganj – Araria
Rakesh Kumar – Siwan – Sitamarhi
Anurag Kumar – Madhubani – Supaul
Rizwan Ahmed – Darbhanga – DMWO Begusarai
Abhinay Kumar – Sitamarhi – Kishanganj
Anand Kumar – Supaul – Darbhanga
Upendra Kumar Yadav – Araria – Siwan
Transfer of these district minority officials
name – where were – where did you go
Ashok Das – Patna – Banka
Jitendra Kumar – Gaya – Sasaram
Ratan – Begusarai – Sheikhpura
Hemant Kumar – Khagaria – Madhubani
Niranjan Kumar – Banka – Patna
Rahul Kumar – Saharsa – Gaya
Khilafat Ansari – Sheikhpura – Lakhisarai
For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, Blitz Hindi, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.