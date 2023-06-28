Transfer Posting Bihar: 202 of SC-ST Department, then 15 officers of Minority Welfare Department were transferred

Transfer Posting Bihar: Officers have been transferred on a large scale in Bihar. The transferred officers include 202 Block SC-ST Welfare Officers of Scheduled Caste-Tribe Department, 15 officers in Minority Welfare Department. Along with this, the Food and Consumer Protection Department has transferred District Supply Officers, In-charge District Supply Officers, Assistant District Supply Officers.

Transfer of 202 block SC-ST welfare officers

202 block SC-ST welfare officers of Scheduled Caste-Tribe Department have been transferred. On the basis of the application, 37 officials have been transferred. They will not get the benefit of transfer allowance. On the other hand, the transfer of the rest has been said from the administrative point of view. All have been instructed to take charge at their newly posted places soon. July salary will be received from the newly posted place.

Transfer of District Supply Officer and others

Food and Consumer Protection Department has appointed Ravi Shankar Oraon as District Supply Officer Purnia, Vandana Kumari District Supply Officer Jehanabad, Prabhat Kumar Jha District Supply Officer Arwal, Sushil Kumar in-charge District Supply Officer Katihar, Balmukund Sharma in-charge District Supply Officer Madhubani, Samarendra Kumar in-charge District Supply Officer Sheikhpura, Kaiser Jamal in-charge District Supply Officer Gopalganj and Praveen Kumar Sinha Assistant District Supply Officer Hajipur have been sent. At the same time, the department has also transferred six Block Supply Officer, Marketing Officer.

Transfer of 15 officers of minority welfare department

15 officers have been transferred in the Minorities Welfare Department. In this, eight assistant directors have been moved from here to there. At the same time, seven district minority welfare officers have been transferred. Everyone has been instructed to contribute within 15 days.

This assistant director moved from here to there

name – where were – where did you go

Kapil Kumar – Patna – DMWO Khagaria

Subodh Kumar – Kishanganj – Araria

Rakesh Kumar – Siwan – Sitamarhi

Anurag Kumar – Madhubani – Supaul

Rizwan Ahmed – Darbhanga – DMWO Begusarai

Abhinay Kumar – Sitamarhi – Kishanganj

Anand Kumar – Supaul – Darbhanga

Upendra Kumar Yadav – Araria – Siwan

Transfer of these district minority officials

name – where were – where did you go

Ashok Das – Patna – Banka

Jitendra Kumar – Gaya – Sasaram

Ratan – Begusarai – Sheikhpura

Hemant Kumar – Khagaria – Madhubani

Niranjan Kumar – Banka – Patna

Rahul Kumar – Saharsa – Gaya

Khilafat Ansari – Sheikhpura – Lakhisarai