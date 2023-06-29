Transfer Posting Bihar: Transfer of 139 officials in Prohibition Department, transfer of 144 jail personnel

The Prohibition and Excise Department has transferred 139 officials. 43 Prohibition Inspectors, 86 Prohibition Under Inspectors, 6 Assistant Under Inspectors and 4 Excise Clerks posted in different districts of Bihar have been transferred from one district to another. The transfer order has been issued by the Joint Commissioner of the department Shri Krishna Paswan. All prohibition officers have been instructed to contribute to the new district without delay. It has also been clarified that the salary for July will be paid from the new districts only. Vibhuti Kishore posted on the post of Prohibition Inspector of Patna has been transferred to Sitamarhi.

Home Department (Prison) transferred 144 prison personnel including three assistant superintendents

The Home Department (Prisons) has transferred 144 prison personnel, including three assistant superintendents. Anil Kumar, assistant superintendent of Bagaha Upkara, has been transferred to Hilsa Upkara, Madhavi Priya, assistant superintendent of Katihar Mandal Jaara, to Patna City Upkara and Krishan Kumar Rajak of Banka Upkara. Navagachia has been blessed. Apart from this, 55 upper and lower class clerks and 86 designers have also been transferred. The department has instructed all the prison superintendents to retire these personnel without delay.

Transfer of Executive Assistant in Begusarai

District Officer Roshan Kushwaha has transferred the executive assistant working in three panchayats of Navkothi block of Begusarai. BDO Chiranjeev Pandey said that established Executive Assistant Vipul Bharti of Navkothi has been transferred to Kushmahout, Sonali Kumari of Hasanpur Bagar to Laruara of Begusarai Sadar block and Shravan Kumar of Pahasara East has been transferred to Dariapur of Matihani block. For three years or more The transfer of the Executive Assistant posted from the district has been done in the panchayats of other blocks.

13 personnel of Kishanganj district police transferred

Personnel deputed in Kishanganj District Police Department office and many police stations have been moved from here to there. According to the information received, a total of 13 personnel have been transferred, in which 11 constables and 2 executive assistants have been changed. According to the information received, the Executive Assistant deputed in Sadar Police Station has been transferred from Pathamari Police Station, Nirbhay Kumar’s Sadar Police Station, Sangeeta Devi’s Mahila Police Station to Kishanganj Circle. Will do the work of data entry operator and scribe in all the subordinate offices of the police department.

Transfer of more than half a dozen personnel of Kaimur District Welfare Office

More than half a dozen personnel working in Kaimur District Welfare Office have been transferred from the government level. In this regard, a letter has been issued by the Deputy Secretary, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department, Government of Bihar. According to him, Shivendra Pandey working in District Welfare Office, Khagaria, District Welfare Office, Santosh Singh, District Welfare Office, Saran, Ashok Kumar, District Welfare Office, Nawad, Brajesh Kumar, District Welfare Office, Rohtas, Upendra Rai, District Welfare Office, Bhojpur, Gautam Kumar District Welfare Office Lakhisarai, Vishwajit Kumar has been sent to District Welfare Office Sheikhpur and District Welfare Office Buxar. Along with this, in the letter, the welfare officers of the concerned Scheduled Castes and Tribes have been instructed to make sure that the contribution is made to the transferred deficiencies without delay.