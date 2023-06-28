Transfer-Posting News: 89 employees including Drug Inspector transferred in Health Department of Bihar

Patna. Health Department has issued notification and order for transfer of 89 officials of various levels including drug inspectors. The department has issued a notification for the transfer of 59 drug inspectors through separate notifications on Tuesday, while 16 assistant drug inspectors have also been transferred on the same lines.

Most transfers in Patna

Maximum transfer posting of 10 drug inspectors has been done in Patna. It also includes the posts of drug administration at the headquarters level. Apart from this, transfer orders of 12 block extension trainers and two family welfare workers have been issued by the Director General.

Order to cancel more than 500 transfers

On June 26 and 27, the transfer order of more than 500 different level employees has been canceled by the Health Department. In the order issued by the department on Wednesday, it has been said that all the internal workers will remain at their original place. Also, if any employee has been retired, he will contribute at his previous place of posting within 24 hours.

His transfer was stopped

The personnel whose transfer orders have been canceled include 28 X-ray technicians, 66 class IV personnel, 63 clerks, 30 OT assistants, 147 lab technicians, 61 pharmacists, clerks working in 97 medical colleges.

