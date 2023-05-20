Transfer-Posting News: Transfer of 11 station in-charges of Ranchi city, command of Lalpur police station to Mamta Kumari

Transfer-Posting News: Ranchi SSP Kishore Kaushal has transferred 11 police officers. Under this, Mamta Kumari has been made the new station in-charge of Lalpur police station. At the same time, Alok Kumar has been made in-charge of Lalpur traffic station. All police officers have been ordered to contribute soon.

Know who went where

Police Inspector (Inspector) : Where were : Where did you go

Mamta Kumari : Station House Officer, Chutia (Deputation) : Station House Officer, Lalpur

Alok Kumar: Police Center, Ranchi: In-charge of Traffic Station, Lalpur

Venkatesh Kumar: Police Center, Ranchi: Station House Officer, Chutiya

Vinod Kumar: Police station in-charge, Argora: Police station in-charge, Sukhdevnagar

Arvind Kumar Singh : Police Station, Ranchi : SHO, Jagarnathpur

Sanjay Kumar: Station House Officer, Lower Bazar: Station House Officer, Argora

Dayanand Kumar: Police Center, Ranchi: Station House Officer, Lower Bazar

Imtiaz Ahsan : Station House Officer, Jagarnathpur (Deputation) : Traffic Station House Officer, Kotwali

John Murmu: Traffic station in-charge, Kotwali: Traffic station in-charge, Jagarnathpur

Madhusudan Modak : Station House Officer, Daily Market (Deputation) : Station House Officer, Daily Market

Laxmikant : Station House Officer, Deranda (Deputation) : Station House Officer, Deranda

SSP gave instructions to 11 station in-charges

While doing the transfer-posting of these police station in-charges, the Ranchi SSP has ordered everyone to contribute to their respective police stations soon. Issuing an order in this regard, the SSP said that everyone should contribute and submit the compliance report soon.

Jharkhand: Ranchi SSP relieved 7 inspectors, know who went where

First seven inspectors were relieved

Let us tell you that earlier Ranchi SSP had transferred seven inspectors, but relieved them for not contributing at the designated place. These included Rajeev Ranjan Lal, Ahmed Ali, Ramesh Kumar Singh, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Sapan Kumar Mahatha, Rajeev Kumar and Naval Kishore Prasad.