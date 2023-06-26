Transport Corporation will give bus driving jobs to women, for this driving learners will get Rs 6000 per month

Lucknow. To make women self-reliant, UP Transport Corporation is emphasizing on training of women drivers. Women drivers will be given training for the second and third batch. This training will be done at Model Driving Training and Research Institute, Kanpur. Women drivers will be given training in both Light Motor Vehicle Driver Level-3 and Commercial Vehicle Driver Level-4 courses. A stipend of Rs 6000 per month will also be given during this training.

Training period will be of three months

According to SP Singh, Principal of the training institute, the training period of Light Motor Vehicle Driver Level-3 course will be of 344 hours (03 months). After this, the assessment will be done through the Sector Skill Council ASDC Delhi, determined by the Skill Development Mission. Passed candidates will undergo 400 hours (04 months) training of Commercial Vehicle Driver Level-4 course. After doing both the courses, there will be 17 months training in the depot.

Candidates will have to stay in the hostel during the course

A stipend of Rs 6000 per month will also be given during the training. This course is residential. All the candidates will have to stay in the hostel during both the courses. During this, stay, food etc. will be free. After 24 months of training, Pink will be posted as a contract driver in the depot to operate the bus. For this, it is necessary that the candidate should not have received training under the skill development mission from any institute in the past.

17 candidates getting training in 9 depots

According to the Principal of the training institute, training has been given to a batch of candidates in the past. Presently 17 candidates are getting training for 17 months in 9 depots of the Transport Corporation to drive the bus. Their training will be completed in January 2024. And so far 19 candidates have applied for training in the second-third phase.

These documents will be necessary for the course

1. Educational Qualification Minimum Eight Pass

Aadhaar Card Bank Passbook A photo Height 5 feet 3 inches

6. Age Maximum 34 Years

helpline number

Information related to this can be found on Rampal Maurya’s contact number 9792746532 and SP Singh’s mobile no. Information can be obtained on 8726005222.