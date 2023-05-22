Transport minister’s bodyguard slapped bus driver for not giving side, people who protested were arrested

Madhubani. Not giving side to Bihar’s Transport Minister’s vehicle in Phulparas of Madhubani has cost many people dearly. In fact, the minister’s car was stuck in a jam on Sunday. The security guard of the minister slapped the driver of the bus stuck in the jam in front of the vehicle. After this, the people of the area took to the road against the local MLA cum Transport Minister. People stopped the minister’s car for about half an hour. After the arrival of the police, somehow the minister’s car moved forward. Seeing the anger of the people, the minister did not say anything immediately, but an FIR has been lodged in Phulparas police station on serious charges ranging from hatching a conspiracy to obstructing government work. Two people have been arrested in this case and search is on for more than two dozen people.

Charges against 10 named and 15 unknown people

According to the information, on Sunday near Lohia Chowk of Phulparas market of Madhubani, a bus did not give way to Transport Minister Sheela Mandal’s convoy to go ahead, then the minister’s bodyguard beat the bus driver. After this the bus driver and the local people blocked the road. The local police somehow managed to convince the people and got the road blockade removed. Due to the jam, the minister’s convoy was stuck for 20 minutes. The minister lodged an FIR alleging a big conspiracy against him. An FIR has been registered on behalf of Transport Minister Sheela Kumari Mandal at Phulparas police station in Madhubani. In this, 10 named and 15 unknown people have been accused. Local people say that the minister is being punished for stopping the convoy. Police arrested two people on Monday. Search is on for 23 others. Police has arrested Ranjan Yadav of Phulparas and Shatrughan Kumar Yadav, resident of Hanuman Nagar in this case.

There was a big conspiracy against the minister

Minister’s emergency secretary Noor Hasan Azad has lodged an FIR at the police station. It has been said that Transport Minister Sheela Kumari was going from her house at 12:05 with a convoy of five vehicles. On the way at 12:15, a bus named Shivlok and Sameer Travels blocked the way at Lohia Chowk. When the policemen involved in the minister’s escort went and scolded, they let the convoy go. Minister Sheela Mandal’s car and an escort vehicle had just moved ahead when the road was blocked again, due to which the minister’s security cover was broken. In the FIR, many serious allegations have been leveled against the minister, from hatching a conspiracy to obstructing government work. Shankar Yadav, Ramakrishna Yadav, Arun Yadav, Arvind Yadav, Deepak Yadav, Ranjan Yadav, Ranjit Yadav, Jaiveer Jha, Shatrughan Kumar Yadav along with Shivlok Travels owner Deepak Singh and others were made accused in the FIR lodged. Is.