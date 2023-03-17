Transport Ministry denies problems with maintenance of Russian aircraft in Turkey

March 17 - BLiTZ. Russia has no problems with Turkey in servicing aircraft at the country's airports, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.interfax.ru/russia/891505">declared</a> agency "Interfax" representative of the Ministry of Transport.

According to him, Russia is consulting with Turkish colleagues on fuel, but there were no emergency situations with ground handling.

On the eve of March 16, some Turkish media wrote that the Turkish authorities partially met the requirements of the US authorities and suspended the maintenance of aircraft that were on the sanctions list. It includes US-made liners, as well as those in the production of which more than 25% of American parts are used. We are talking mainly about narrow-body aircraft.

Aeroflot, contacted by Interfax for comment, confirmed that all flights to Turkey are on schedule.

TASS: Minister of Transport Savelyev said that planes in Russia are provided with certified spare parts 15 March 2023 at 13:21