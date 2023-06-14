Transporter shot dead by criminals in broad daylight in Dhanbad, hotel operator injured

Cases like murder and murder are increasing rapidly in Dhanbad district. The latest case is of Pathardih police station area of ​​the district. Praveen Rai, a coal transporter and owner of Baniyaheer petrol pump, was shot dead by criminals in his private office near Sail Kanta house in Chasnala South Colony. Seeing the nearby shopkeepers gathering after hearing the sound of the bullet, the criminals shot and injured a hotel operator Rajkishore Singh while trying to escape. In a hurry, Praveen, covered in blood, has been admitted to Chasnala CHC.

Here, after this incident, by keeping the body of the deceased near Chasnala CHC center, expressed protest against the arrest of the criminals. People blocked the Jharia Sindri main road for half an hour. On getting the information of this matter, the police reached and on convincing and assurance to all, the people removed the jam.

People told that criminals entered Praveen Rai’s office and by pushing the door, one bullet hit his forehead and the other bullet hit him under his right eye. This incident happened at around 11.15 am. After the incident, the police force of many police stations was called. Jharia CO Pramesh Kuhwaha, Sindri DSP Abhishek Kumar, District President of Congress Santosh Singh, Shamser Alam, Yogendra Yadav, Nitai Mahto, Sunder Lal Mahto are included.

Dhanbad: When the laborer refused to drink alcohol, the criminals killed him with a knife