Trapped in the web of an online app in Bhopal, husband and wife committed suicide by poisoning their two children.

Bhopal, 13 July (Hindustan Times). In Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, a young man who got trapped in the web of an online app committed suicide along with his wife and two children. The couple first poisoned their two sons to death, then both hanged themselves. The dead bodies of the couple were found hanging in the house on Thursday morning, while the dead bodies of both the sons were lying in the house. Police has also received a suicide note from the spot. Debt is mentioned in this. The incident of this suicide by the family has shaken the entire state.

According to the police, Bhupendra Vishwakarma (38), a resident of Shiv Vihar Colony under Ratibad police station area, used to do an online job in a Columbia-based company. Bhupendra was under pressure of work and debt. The company hacked his laptop and made edited pornographic videos viral on the contacts found in it. Troubled by this, Bhupendra Vishwakarma and his wife Ritu (35) first poisoned their children Rituraj (9) and Rishiraj (3) in cold drink, then sat next to them and waited for them to die. After the children were confirmed dead, both of them hanged themselves together.

According to the police, Bhupendra Vishwakarma had fallen into the trap of an online fraud app. He had a problem with one leg, because of which he left the job and joined this online company. In its name, he had taken a loan of up to 17 lakhs, which he was not able to repay. Bhupendra and Ritu were very upset because of the loan, as they were getting constant threats.

Bhupendra’s elder brother Narendra Vishwakarma told that he (Bhupendra) had captured selfie late night with both children and wife. Bhupendra mixed sulfas in cold drink (maja) and gave it to both the children. After this Bhupendra and his wife Ritu remained seated near the children. After the death of both the children, Bhupendra made a noose by tying two dupattas together and hanged them together. Narendra told that six packets of sulfas have been found from Bhupendra’s house.

Bhupendra Vishwakarma had sent a suicide note on WhatsApp to his niece Rinki Vishwakarma at 4 am on Thursday. Along with this, both the wife and the children also took selfies and sent them. Wrote the caption of this photo – This is my last photo. After today we will never see each other again. Rinke saw these photos and suicide note at 6 am and informed the family members. After this the police reached the spot and the bodies of the four were taken to the hospital for postmortem. Police have found a suicide note at the spot. The police is currently investigating the matter.

Bhupendra’s aunt Leela Vishwakarma told that no one knew anything. Yesterday the daughter-in-law told me that someone is asking for Rs 17 lakh. He is saying that if not given, he will destroy the house. It was a very happy family. Elder son Rituraj used to study in Class III at Sharda Vidya Mandir School, Neelbad. Younger son Rishiraj’s schooling had not started yet. Can’t understand what to do. I don’t know whose eyes have fallen on our lovely little family.