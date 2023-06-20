Travel from Bareilly to Kasganj-Agra difficult till 22nd, NER canceled train on 21st June due to block, know full details

Bareilly : The journey from Bareilly City, Izzatnagar, Lalkua, Pilibhit and Tanakpur etc. stations to Kasganj, Agra, Soro, Kasganj etc. stations of Izzatnagar Railway Division of North Eastern Railway (NER) will be very difficult for two days. Subways are to be constructed at level crossing numbers 301 and 296 of NER’s Soron-Kasganj and Manpur Nagariya-Soron railway line.

Due to which 05397 Kasganj-Bareilly train will be canceled on 21st June. Along with this, on June 22, 05451 Kasganj – Tanakpur will be run with a delay of 20 minutes. 15062 Lalkuan Kasganj Express running between Lalkuan to Kasganj is canceled up to Bareilly City. This train will not go to Badaun, Soron and Kasganj stations. Due to the cancellation of trains, it will be very difficult for the passengers. Daily commuters will have the most problem in this.

Train delayed by 7 to 8 hours at Bareilly Junction

Delayed arrival of trains continues at Bareilly Junction of Northern Railway. Due to which the passengers are facing a lot of problem in summer. Dozens of express trains including Ala Hazrat Express, Intercity Express, Double Decker, Durgiana and Doon Express arriving at Bareilly Junction were delayed by hours. That’s why the passengers had to wait for a long time. Passengers also complained on Twitter of Railways. But there was no solution.

PMS service started at NER stations

Parcel Management System (PMS) has started at 11 stations including Bareilly City station of North Eastern Railway. This will enable online monitoring of the parcel. There are 80 stations in Izzatnagar Railway Division. But now PMS service has been started at 11 stations. This will greatly benefit the passengers. His parcel will not be lost.

