Travel Tips: If you are planning a romantic trip in the monsoon season, then this place is the best option for you.

Travel Tips: We all know very well that all people are fond of traveling, that’s why people plan to travel throughout the year, but as soon as the rainy season comes, most of the couples want to spend quality time with each other. Make plans and this is the reason. In this season, their search for a romantic destination begins. If you are also planning a romantic group with your partner this time in the monsoon season and are confused about the place, then definitely read this article because through this article we will tell you about some such places which can prove to be beneficial for you. Are. Best choice for you. Let us know about these places in detail-

Munnar, Kerala

Let us tell you that during the monsoon season, the beauty of the lush green tea gardens and mist-covered hills of Munnar casts its spell on everyone. Walk hand in hand with your partner in the lush green valleys here. Enjoy a cup of hot tea and create a romantic atmosphere and spend quality time with your partner in the drizzling rain.

Coorg, Karnataka

Let us tell you that this time you can plan a trip to Coorg in Karnataka with your partner during the monsoon season. Coorg is called “Scotland of India”. The beautiful view here turns into a very beautiful and captivating paradise during the rainy season. Here you can enjoy walking in the coffee plantations with your partner and sending them under the waterfall. Apart from this, you can spend quality time with your partner in the attractive homestay here.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

We all know very well that Udaipur in Rajasthan is called the city of lakes, going here during the rainy season will make you feel very romantic as well as pleasant. Watching the rain drops on the banks of Lake Pichola and enjoying the famous food here with your partner can be the best option for you. Apart from this, you can see the royal palaces here. Explore the beauty of Udaipur during the monsoon season which will surely make you fall in love with yourself.

Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

Let us tell you that this time you can plan a trip to Mahabaleshwar located in Maharashtra to hang out with your partner during the monsoon season. You can spend time with your partner in the misty hills of Mahabaleshwar which can give you beautiful memories to last a lifetime. You are going to like the green hills and beautiful waterfalls here during the monsoon season.