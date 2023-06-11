Travel tips: Visit these places near Ghaziabad on weekends

Travel tips: There are many tourist places near Delhi Ghaziabad, while hill stations of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are also close from here. People who are fond of traveling can visit these places if they are planning to go on weekend trips during winter or summer vacations. There are many transport facilities available from Delhi to Ghaziabad. To visit in June-July, choose such a place where both the weather and environment are suitable. You can enjoy the weekend trip in less time even if you do not have long holidays. Here are the tourist places located very close to Ghaziabad, where you can go on a budget trip.

Neemrana Fort

Neemrana Fort is located in Alwar district of Rajasthan. Neemrana Fort is one of the most historical buildings in India. This fort is about 150 kilometers from Ghaziabad, where one has to travel for three and a half hours to reach. The entry ticket to Neemrana Fort Resort is around Rs 1,700. The delicious lunch buffet is also included in the admission fee. The fort remains open from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm.

Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary

Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary located in Gurugram, Haryana reflects the beauty of nature. The distance from Ghaziabad to Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary is 77 km. You can go to Sultanpur National Park by traveling for about two hours. One can spot Egyptian vultures, plovers, ducks, storks, ibis, flamingos, jacanas, pochards and the sociable lapwing. Many species of birds are also found here which come from distant regions like Siberia, Europe and Afghanistan.

city ​​forest

City Forest, located on the banks of the Hindon River in Ghaziabad, is the best place for a weekend getaway with family or friends. Here people can go boating, feel the natural beauty and be thrilled to see the animals and birds.

wonder world

The world of wonder has come up in Noida’s A Sector 38. This place is no less than a paradise in the scorching heat. Here you can enjoy water riding and sliding. The park remains open from 11 am to 7 pm.

Damdama Lake

Damdama Lake is only a few kilometers away from Ghaziabad, where boating and nature can be enjoyed. This place is best for picnic.