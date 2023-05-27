Travelers please take note! Additional coaches will be added to Rajdhani and other trains running via Dhanbad

Indian Railways: In Dhanbad, there is a huge crowd in the trains during the summer vacation and passion season. Long waiting is going on in most of the trains. Passengers are worried to get their tickets confirmed. In such a situation, the Railways has announced to add additional coaches to the trains running through Dhanbad. Along with Howrah and Sealdah Rajdhani, an additional coach will be added to the Bhagalpur-Ranchi Express.

Today i.e. on May 27, 12301 Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will have one third AC and one second AC coach, 12313 Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will have an additional third AC and one second AC coach. Third AC and sleeper coach will be added in 13404 Bhagalpur-Ranchi Express and one third AC and sleeper coach in 13425 Malda Town-Surat Express. Third AC will be added in train number 12313 Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express on 28th May.

Transfer of 46 senior assistant loco pilots

46 Senior Assistant Loco Pilots have been transferred in Dhanbad Railway Division. An order in this regard has been issued on Friday. This is a voluntary transfer. In the light of the applications given for transfer to different places, the Railways has issued the order. The order has been implemented with immediate effect. Also instructions have been given to vacate the quarter and hand it over. Failure to do so will result in an additional fee being charged from them.

