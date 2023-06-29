Travelers please take note! Four trains including Buddha Purnima Express will be canceled for one month

Patna. Due to yard remodeling work going on at Varanasi station, two pairs of trains of East Central Railway were canceled, the duration of which has been extended again for one month. Now these trains will remain canceled till 28 July. At the same time, partial closure of two pairs of trains was done, the duration of which has also been extended.

These trains will remain canceled

14224 Varanasi-Rajgir Buddha Purnima Express: Now canceled till 28 July.

14223 Rajgir-Varanasi Buddha Purnima Express: Now canceled till 29 July.

13343/ 45 Varanasi-Shaktinagar/ Singrauli Intercity Express: Now canceled till July 28.

13344/ 46 Shaktinagar/ Singrauli-Varanasi Intercity Express: Now canceled till July 28.

Partial closure/starting of trains

03298 Patna-Varanasi MEMU Special: Till July 28, it will reach Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction only.

03289 Varanasi-Patna MEMU special-will leave from Deendayal Upadhyay Junction till 28th July.

03359 Barkakana-Varanasi Passenger Special: Till 28th July will go till Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Junction only.

03360 Varanasi-Barkakana Passenger Special: Will open from Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Junction only till 29th July.

Palamu Express will stop at Guraru station from today

Train number 13347/ 13348 Barkakana- Patna- Barkakana Palamu Express will also stop at Guraru station from Thursday. According to Railways, 13347 Barkakana – Patna Palamu Express will reach Guraru station at 05:25 and depart from there at 05:27. Whereas, 13348 Patna-Barkakana Palamu Express will reach Guraru at 23:02 and depart further at 23:04.

