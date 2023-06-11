Travelers please take note! Many trains running in Kharagpur-Howrah railway line canceled, some time changed

Indian Railways: In view of the work to be done in Kharagpur Railway Division on Sunday, many important trains running in Kharagpur-Howrah section were cancelled. Many trains going to Kharagpur, Chakradharpur and Asansol are cancelled. Many trains have been blocked. Timings of many important trains starting from Howrah were changed. Apart from this, partial closure of some trains has also been announced. South Eastern Railway has issued a notification regarding this.

Trains that will be canceled on Sunday



Train number 12813/12814 Howrah – Tata – Howrah Steel Express

time shift train

Train number 12860 Howrah – CST (Mumbai) Geetanjali Express will leave Howrah at 4:05 pm instead of 2:05 pm.

Train number 12810 Howrah – CST (Mumbai) mail will leave Howrah at 12:20 am (June 12) instead of 7:50 pm.

Train number 12130 Howrah-Pune Azad Hind Express will leave Howrah at 1:10 am (June 12) instead of 10:10 pm.

Trains will also remain canceled due to work between Asanbani and Govindpur stations

Jamshedpur. Traffic-cum-power block will be taken to launch the girder on the proposed normal height subway between Asanboni and Govindpur stations in Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway, for this three trains have been canceled while many trains have been regulated .

Cancellation of these trains

Train number 08055/08056 Kharagpur-Tatanagar-Kharagpur MEMU Special

Train Number 08071/08072 Kharagpur-Tatanagar-Kharagpur Passenger Special

Train number 08151/08152Tatanagar-Barkakana-Tatanagar Passenger Special

Ispat will leave from Titlagarh with changed time

Train number 12872 Titlagarh-Howrah Ispat Express will leave Titlagarh at 08:15 instead of 05:15 on June 11.

Short Termination/Short Origin of Trains

The journey of train number 08173 Asansol-Tatanagar passenger special commencing on June 11 will be terminated at Purulia.

Train 08174Tatanagar – Asansol Passenger Special journey commencing on 11th June will commence its journey from Purulia.

