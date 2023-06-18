Travelers please take note! North India special train will run on August 11, will be able to visit Vaishno Devi

Under Bharat Gaurav Train Scheme, IRCTC has announced to run Uttar Bharat Yatra special train apart from Royal Rajasthan Tour and Mata Vaishno Devi. Royal Rajasthan tour special train will run from Kolkata on 20th October and North India special train with Vaishno Devi on 11th August. In this regard, IRCTC’s Joint General Manager Rajendra Borwan said that the North India special train will run from Kolkata to Vaishno Devi on August 11.

Where can you visit

This train will take passengers on a tour of Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mata Vaishnodevi, Amritsar, Agra, Mathura, Vrindavan and Ayodhya. Along with Kolkata, pilgrims will get a chance to board the train at Mecheda, Kharagpur, Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh Road, Koderma, Gaya, Sasaram and Deendayal Upadhyay stations.

After this, this train will return on August 21 after visiting Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mata Vaishno Devi, Amritsar, Agra, Mathura, Vrindavan and Ayodhya. The fare of this train is fixed at Rs 17,700 per person for economy class, Rs 27,400 per person for standard and Rs 30,300 per person for comfort.

Royal Rajasthan tour special train will run on October 20

Borwan told that the journey of Bharat Gaurav Special, Royal Rajasthan Tour will start from Kolkata on October 20. From Kolkata, Khulna will stop for pilgrims at Bandel, Bardhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Dhanbad, Gomoh, Parasnath, Hazaribagh Road, Koderma, Gaya, Dehri on Son, Sasaram and Deendayal Upadhyay. After this, after visiting Ajmer, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Abu Road, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner and Jaipur, it will return on October 31.

how much is the rent

The facility of booking tickets in three classes is available in the train. Will travel in sleeper class in economy. Its tour package is Rs 20,650 per person. Will be able to travel by third AC class in standard. Its fee is Rs 30,960 per person. The same will travel in third AC class in comfort. Its fee has been fixed at Rs 34,110 per person. Package includes three course vegetarian meals along with night stay in air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned hotels depending on the category. There will be arrangement of air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned bus according to the category for roaming.