Travelers please take note! Operating period of five pairs of special trains passing through Bihar extended, see list

In view of the rush of passengers, Railways has decided to extend the operating period of five pairs of summer special trains. Even before this, the operational period of nine pairs of special trains was extended.

Duration of these trains increased

03357 Barauni-Coimbatore Special Train : Now it will run every Saturday from July 1 to September 30.

03358 Coimbatore-Barauni Special Train : Now it will run every Wednesday from July 5 to August 4.

01117 CSMT Mumbai-Danapur Special Train: Now it has been decided to run it on June 29 as well.

01118 Danapur-CSMT Mumbai Special Train: Now it has been decided to run it on June 30 as well.

05616 Guwahati-Udaipur City Special Train: Now it will run every Sunday from July 2 to August 29.

05615 Guwahati-Udaipur City Special Train: Now it will run every Wednesday from July 5 to November 1.

05762 Katihar-Ranchi Special Train : Now it will run every Thursday from July 6 to August 26.

05761 Ranchi-Katihar Special Train: Now it will run every Friday from July 7 to August 27.

05734 Katihar-Amritsar Special Train : Now it will run every Saturday from July 8 to August 28.

05733 Amritsar-Katihar Special Train : Now it will run every Monday from 10 to 30 August.

Six pairs of special trains started from Patna to Anand Vihar, know the route and time-table

traffic block in dhanbad division,

Construction work is being done between Hendegir and Kole station of Dhanbad division, in view of which traffic and power block has been taken on 25th June. Due to this, partial changes have been made in the operation of three trains passing through these stations.

Change in operation of three trains

On June 24, 11447 Down Jabalpur – Howrah Shaktipunj Express will be rescheduled for 240 minutes from Jabalpur.

On 25th June, 18614 Chopan – Ranchi Express will be rescheduled for 120 minutes from Chopan.

03344 Chopan – Gomo Passenger leaving Chopan on 25th June will be regulated for 30 minutes under East Central Railway jurisdiction.