Traveling in Vande Bharat Express train will be easy, railways preparing to reduce ticket price

railway short distance vande bharat In view of the situation of seats remaining vacant in the trains, the price of tickets is being reviewed to reduce the fare. It is being told that seats are not being filled completely in some short distance Vande Bharat trains. In such a situation, the Railways is planning to review their fare and cut the fare.

At present the ticket price in Vande Bharat train is as follows

The fares of Vande Bharat trains like Indore-Bhopal, Bhopal-Jabalpur and Nagpur-Bilaspur are being reviewed. The seats in all these trains are running largely empty. According to official figures for June, only 29 per cent seats were occupied in the Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat train while 21 per cent seats were reserved in the Indore-Bhopal train. In this train which travels for about three hours, the AC chair car fare is Rs 950 while the executive chair car fare is Rs 1525. While the AC chair car fare of this train, which covers a long journey of about 4.5 hours, is Rs 1055, while the ticket price for the executive chair car has been kept at Rs 1880.

The longest journey of Vande Bharat is 10 hours, while the shortest journey is three hours.

The longest journey of the country’s most modern and fastest Vande Bharat trains is about 10 hours while the shortest journey is of three hours. Fares are being reviewed in some of these trains to overcome the problem of seats remaining vacant.

Vande Bharat Train: Stone pelting on Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express train, Railways warned

Vande Bharat running in 24 states and union territories of the country

So far, Vande Bharat trains are operating in 24 states and union territories of the country. Of these, Kasaragod-Trivandrum Express has 183 per cent booking and is the best performing Vande Bharat train. Vande Bharat trains running between Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central, Varanasi-New Delhi, Dehradun-Amritsar and Mumbai-Sholapur also have more than 100 percent booking.