Trial begins in Shraddha murder case, witnesses will be cross-examined in Saket court on July 12

New Delhi : In the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the cross-examination of three prosecution witnesses will begin from July 12 in Delhi’s Saket court. Shraddha Walkar’s brother Shreejay is also included in the three witnesses who will be cross-examined in the court. According to media reports, the trial against Aftab Poonawala, accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, has started in Delhi’s Saket court. In this case, the work of recording the statement of the prosecution has also started. Now the arguments will start in the court from July 12.

Shraddha’s brother Shreejay’s statement recorded

According to media reports, while recording his statement as a prosecution witness in Delhi’s Saket Court, Shraddha Walkar’s brother Shreejay told the court that it was Shraddha who had told Shreejay that accused Aftab Poonawala was not with his sister. He used to quarrel not only verbally, but also used to beat them while torturing them physically.

Shraddha was killed by cutting into 35 pieces

Let us inform that Shraddha Walkar was murdered by Aftab Poonawalla by cutting her into 35 pieces in a flat in Delhi. Legal proceedings against the accused Aftab Poonawalla have started in the Saket court. Shraddha was murdered on 18 May 2022 by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala. After the murder, Aftab kept Shraddha’s dead body locked in the fridge and then went on throwing the pieces of her body one by one in the forest.

Aftab’s narco test report ready, Shraddha Walkar’s father Vikas said this

Demand to include Aftab’s parents in the investigation

According to media reports, earlier in April, Delhi’s Saket Court had issued an order in response to a petition filed by the Delhi Police against a channel and other channels. In the petition, there was a demand to stop these channels from sharing the content of the charge sheet including digital evidence in the Shraddha murder case. On April 10, Shraddha’s father Vikas Walkar demanded the involvement of Aftab’s parents in the investigation. It was claimed that he deliberately hid this fact and was kept away from the investigation.