Trial of Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express today, will stop at six stations in six hours journey, time-table will be announced

Vande Bharat Express: The wait for the Vande Bharat train starting from Patna to Ranchi is over. The trial of this train, which covers the distance till Ranchi in six hours, will be done on Monday, June 12. Under this, the Vande Bharat train will start from Patna Junction at 6:55 am and reach Gaya at 8:20 am. From here this train will start at 8:30 am and reach Ranchi at 1 pm. In return for Patna, this train will leave Ranchi at 2:20 pm and reach Gaya at 7:00 pm and reach Patna at 8:25 pm leaving here at 7:10 am. The stoppage of the train has been given at a total of six stations including Jehanabad, Gaya, Koderma, Barkakana, Hazaribagh, Mesra. For the trial run, training was given to the railway employees till late Saturday evening.

New time table will be announced

It is being told that a meeting of high level officials has been held regarding the time table of this train. Along with the trial, the new time table will also be announced. If sources are to be believed, a formal meeting of the employees engaged in the trial team was also held on Sunday, in which the trial was discussed along with the timetable.

formal meeting on sunday

Even on Sunday, the team of Railway Engineering Department was engaged in repairing the railway tracks till Patna, Jehanabad, Gaya Railway Station, Koderma, so that the trial run of the train could be completely successful. The railway personnel who have been given training include loco pilots, guards, TTEs, coach attendants and other railway personnel. The purpose of the training is to save passengers from any kind of trouble in train operation. Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway Virendra Kumar said that the trial of the train will be done on June 12. All preparations have been done for this.

Passengers are not allowed to enter the trial: CPRO

PUMRE’s CPRO Virendra Kumar said that this trial run of Vande Bharat will be done purely for operational/experimental purpose for safety check etc. before regular operations. Common passengers will not be allowed to enter the train during the trial run of the proposed Vande Bharat between Patna and Ranchi on June 12. During the trial run, this train will be operated at high speed. That’s why it is appealed by the railway administration that the common people keep a proper distance from the railway track. Also keep cattle away from the railway track.

train specifications

There are automatic slit doors. There is also an automatic foot rest, which comes out at the station.

For the convenience of the passengers, charging points have also been provided under each seat.

Passengers’ entertainment has also been taken full care of. There is also a 32-inch TV screen

Fire sensors, GPS and cameras have also been installed for the safety of passengers.

There is also a safety feature called Kavach, which protects it from collision with another train.

Taking full care of the disabled, the seat number is also written in Braille script on the seat handles.

The train catches the speed of 100 kilometers per hour in 52 seconds

