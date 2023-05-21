Trial run of country’s first underwater metro train, know how the journey will be

Rajni Arora

You must have traveled in the train and must have seen the train passing through the fields, mountains or over the river, but have you ever thought that when this train passes through the river, you will feel like being in an aquarium. . If you want to travel in such a train, then soon you will be able to travel in your country.

Let us tell you that the trial of the country’s first underwater metro train was done by the Kolkata Metro Authority, which passed through the tunnel and station built under the Hooghly river between Kolkata and Howrah. This is a big success of India’s underwater train engineering.

In this way, India has joined the list of countries where metro train runs under water. To go from Kolkata to Howrah, at present there are roads, train routes, water steamers and boats are also available, but in future people will be able to cover this distance by underwater metro as well.

You probably know that the first metro train in our country started in Kolkata in the year 1984 and now the first underwater metro is also going to start. After the commencement of this service, Howrah will also become the deepest underwater metro station. Here the underwater metro station is built 33 meters below the ground.

The route is 16.5 km long

The entire route from Kolkata to Howrah underwater metro station is 16.5 km, of which 10.8 km is underground. There is about 5.8 km elevated. There is a 520-meter underground metro tunnel to go under the Hooghly River, which connects to the underwater tunnels under the Hooghly River. Two tunnels have been built for the metro under the river, which is the main attraction of the East-West Metro. This underwater tunnel is about 4.8 km long.

Will have to wait for the trip now

At present, the trial of the underwater metro has been done, which will be started for the general public by the end of this year. Through this metro, the journey from Howrah to Sealdah can be completed in 40 minutes, which currently takes one and a half hours by road.

Design is on the lines of London-Paris Metro

In fact, India’s first underwater metro train has been designed on the lines of Euro Star, which connects London-Paris with underwater railway. Making a tunnel under the river is a challenging task. The work of making it was started in 2017. In making these underwater tunnels, it was very difficult to stop the leakage of water and to make tracks in the tunnels. State-of-the-art techniques have been used for this.

Inside the tunnel, the metro will run at a speed of 80 km per hour.

The tunnels can be used for at least 120 years.

The longest and deepest train tunnel in the world is the Seikon Tunnel in Japan. This tunnel under the sea is 23.3 km long and 140 meters deep.

China will also complete the work of running bullet train under water by 2025. This train will be from Shanghai to Joshang.