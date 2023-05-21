Tribal artists enliven tribal culture with dance at National Tribal Festival

Badbil, Shachindra Kumar Dash. A three-day National Tribal Festival has been organized under the aegis of the All India Tribal Community at Badbil’s festival ground in Keonjhar (Odisha), adjacent to West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. Cultural program was organized on this occasion. Tribal artists from all over the country tied the knot with their presentation.

The artists enlivened the tribal culture and tradition through dance. Artists presented famous Gudka dance of West Odisha, Mundari, Mage and Santhali dances of Jharkhand. The famous Bihu dance of Assam remained the center of attraction. Several dance teams from the North Eastern states also presented dances. People thronged to see the tribal dances.

During this mainly the President of All India Tribal Community Purushottam Gagarai, Vice President Sukhram Pahan, Secretary Jagannath Tuti, Rohit Munda, Rasanand Behera, Tribikram Nayak, Jagannath Tuti, Himanshu Sulanki, Bablu Munda, Sohan Lal Hurad, Ramesh Sulanki, Sukhram Pahan, Dubraj Hembram, Sourav Nag, Nirmal Nag, Anant Tudu, Ghasinath Oram, Sajal Nag, Dumrudhar Barik, Ramesh Nag etc were present.

