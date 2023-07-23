Tribal women stripped and beaten in Bengal: BJP-Congress attack on Mamta Banerjee government

Leader of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary After the incident in Malda, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress government has been strongly attacked. He has said that the law and order situation in West Bengal has gone from bad to worse. The incident in Malda is the result of this. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said on Sunday that not only this, we saw how violence took place in West Bengal. Increasing crimes against women in Bengal is a matter of concern. Strict action should be taken against the criminals.

BJP shared the video on social media

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said these things in his home district Murshidabad. Let us tell you that the BJP claimed on Saturday that earlier this week in Malda district, a mob of people killed two people. by stripping tribal women He also had a fight with them. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared a purported video of Wednesday’s incident on social media. It is seen that some people are beating two women badly.

Bengal government said – women were fighting among themselves

However, the Trinamool Congress government flatly denied this. State Women and Child Health Minister Shashi Panja said that women were fighting among themselves. The policemen tried to stop them. The minister said that later the women left on their own. On the other hand, the police said that the women had gone to the market of Bamangola in Malda district to sell goods that day. People suspected both of them that they were thieves.

The frenzied mob was thirsty for the blood of tribal women

BJP leader Malviya tweeted, ‘Terror continues in West Bengal. Two tribal women were stripped naked in Pakua Haat area of ​​Bamangola police station area of ​​Malda. Both were harassed by the mob. People beat him mercilessly. While both the tribal women were being thrashed, the police watched silently. This terrible incident took place on the morning of 19th July. The frenzied mob was thirsty for his blood. There was apprehension of a tragedy in it, which should have ‘broken’ Mamta Banerjee’s heart. She could have taken action instead of just showing anger, as she is also the home minister of Bengal…’

The minister said – efforts are on to identify the criminals

Bengal minister Shashi Panja said that taking suo motu cognizance the case has been registered. Efforts are on to identify the alleged criminals. Shashi Panja said that the BJP, the opposition party of Bengal, is unnecessarily making it a political issue.

BJP claims – Manipur-like situation in Bengal

This claim has been made by the BJP about the attack on women in Malda at a time when State BJP President Sukant Majumdar had made another claim at a press conference in Delhi on Friday. Majumdar had said a ‘Manipur-like’ situation prevailed in West Bengal and a BJP woman candidate was paraded naked in Panchla in Howrah district for daring to contest the July 8 rural polls.

Locket Chatterjee wept in the press conference

It is noteworthy that during the press conference, Bengal BJP MP Locket Chatterjee was also crying. He had said, ‘The Chief Minister of West Bengal is silent despite being a woman. You tell us where to go. We also want our daughters to be saved. West Bengal Director General of Police Manoj Malviya said on Friday that no evidence of such an act has been found.

Trinamool and Congress join anti-BJP INDIA

The Congress MP has made such a scathing attack on the West Bengal government at a time when a meeting of opposition parties took place a few days back and a front of united opposition has been prepared against the Narendra Modi government. This front has been named INDIA. Its full form is Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. Both Congress and Trinamool are included in this alliance.

Mamata Banerjee’s attempt at alliance failed

After defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Bengal assembly elections 2021, Mamta Banerjee tried to unite the opposition parties by roaming across the country. Then he also met Congress’s biggest leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Leaders of several parties attended a meeting in Delhi. Everyone advocated a united opposition against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. However, the matter did not materialise.