Tribals protest against UCC in Ranchi, said- our rights will be violated if it is implemented

Ranchi, Rajlakshmi : Tribal social and political activists under the banner of Adivasi Adhikar Manch in Ranchi uniform civil code Gave a one-day dharna in front of the Raj Bhavan in protest against the UCC. Through this protest, the tribals expressed concern over the problems faced by the tribals due to the implementation of UCC. Former minister Geetashree Oraon was also present in the protest. During the conversation, he said that the implementation of UCC is in the BJP’s election agenda. Whenever the turn of elections comes, this issue becomes hot. Once again the issue of UCC is hot in the whole country.

If the central government implements the UCC, it will be a violation of the special rights of the tribals. Tribals have got special rights in the constitution. Tribals are not married under the Hindu Marriage Act. A different method is adopted in breaking the relationship as well. They are dealt with socially here. If the UCC will be implemented in the whole country, then the Nasrat privilege of the tribals will end, but our existence will also be in danger.

On the other hand, another social worker says that the tribals have their heritage of water, forest, land and tradition. Central government cannot take away the rights of tribals by implementing UCC. This is a fight for our rights. We will not back down from this fight at any cost. Let us tell you that suggestions and ideas are being sought by the Law Commission of India to implement the Uniform Civil Code by the Government of India. In such a situation, the Tribal Rights Defense Forum says that the UCC is a violation of the privilege given to the tribal community.

