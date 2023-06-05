Tributes paid to the dead of the Odisha train accident, demand for compensation of 50 lakhs and punishment to the culprits

Ranchi: Various organizations paid tribute to the passengers killed in the horrific train accident in Balasore, Odisha, at Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi on Monday. Activists of ACTU, Male, Bagaich, Insaf Manch and Jasm observed a minute’s silence with candles in their hands. The speakers present on the occasion said that the untimely death of such a large number of common people is very sad. Even after three days, many passengers have not been traced. Its culprits should be punished severely. After tracing all the dead, their families should be given a compensation of Rs 50 lakh.

Demand to make trains accident free

If the speakers are to be believed, the Balasore train accident is one of the biggest rail accidents in the world. After the accident, there is a need to make trains like super fast Bande Bharat accident free. Four major train accidents have happened so far under the rule of the Modi government. Out of these, three accidents happened due to collision of passenger trains with goods trains. Goods trains have been made super fast than passenger trains.

Lessons need to be learned from the accident

The speakers said that it is a serious matter not to accept the suggestions given in the report of the CAG, despite the objection on spending the amount of the security item on non-plan items. Instead of shedding crocodile tears by the leaders, now a concrete initiative should be taken for rescue. Had lessons been learned from the earlier train accidents, perhaps such an incident could have been prevented. Lack of manpower more than security cover is the main reason and the policies of the Central Government and Railway Minister are responsible for this.

