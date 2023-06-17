Tricolor hoisted at White House in honor of Prime Minister Modi

Washington, June 17 (Hindustan). Preparations have started in full swing to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in America. Prime Minister Modi is arriving here on June 21 on a four-day visit. The US government is also very keen on the visit of the Prime Minister of India. In this sequence, the Indian tricolor (national flag) and the American flag (national flag of the country) were waved together outside the White House, the official residence of the President of America, in honor of Prime Minister Modi on Friday.

Citizens of Indian origin are happy to see this. He is looking at it from the point of view of India’s honor and pride. It is noteworthy that Indian Prime Minister Modi will address the invited leaders from different parts of the world on June 23 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center here. Thereafter, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host a lunch in honor of the Indian leader.

Prime Minister Modi will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on June 21, the first day of his US tour.

He is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden in Washington on June 22. On June 22, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a state dinner in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Modi will address a joint meeting of the US Congress on 22 June itself. PM Modi will also interact with CEOs of leading companies, professionals, other stakeholders in Washington.