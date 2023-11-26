Trinamool BNP, Bangladesh Nationalist Movement and Jatiya Party feeling nervous

Although ruling Awami League already has declared names of 298 candidates out of 300 seats for the forthcoming national election, which is scheduled to take place on January 7, 2024, opposition Trinamool BNP (TBNP), Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) and Jatiya Party are yet to finalize their candidates while according to media reports, TBNP and BNM are yet to find ‘competent candidates’, whereas Jatiya Party is feeling extremely nervous as participating in the election without direct blessings of Awami League would be a difficult task, as during the forthcoming election, Jatiya Party won’t be considered by the voters as an opposition, as during 2014 and 2018, this party, which was founded by military dictator General Hussain Muhammed Ershad had played the role of a pseudo opposition, while during 2014-2018, Jatiya Party was occupying opposition bench while several leaders of this party, including General Ershad were in the cabinet.

According to political analysts, Jatiya Party actually is not an opposition. Instead it is an opportunist political force with less than 4 percent vote bank throughout the country. If Jatiya Party contests in the forthcoming general election on its own without blessings from Awami League, it would be difficult to even bag more than 2-3 seats while its chairman GM Quader would face the humiliating fate of his security deposit being forfeited.

Analysts said, during the forthcoming general election, TBNP would emerge as the main opposition in the parliament by bagging at least 45-50 seats, while BNM may get 5-8 seats. On the other hand, the Jatiya Party may not even succeed in getting more than 3 seats, whereas most of its central leaders would face humiliating defeat.

It may be mentioned here that Trinamool BNP began selling nomination forms from November 18. Until now, the party has sold around 500 nomination forms. Amongst those who have collected nomination form from TBNP, two are

former lawmakers from Jatiya Party, one each from Awami League and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Former BNP vice-chairman Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, who had resigned from the party, is the chairman of Trinamool BNP while BNP chairperson’s former adviser Taimur Alam Khandakar, who was sacked from the party, is the secretary general.

While talking to reporters, Trinamool BNP’s co-chairperson KA Jahangir Majumdar said, “We are looking for competent candidates. We want to field candidates in 300 seats but we’ll file candidates in as many constituencies as possible. So far four MPs have collected nomination forms of Trinamool BNP”.

According to analysts, TBNP has not succeeded in drawing any familiar political face in their fold whereas it remains unknown to even most of the people in Bangladesh as this party did not get proper media coverage in Bangladesh and abroad.

Last minute surprise

According to a credible source, while the last date for submitting nomination papers is November 30, 2023, there would be “last minute surprise” as “dozens of BNP leaders” would submit nomination papers from opposition Trinamool BNP (TBNP) and Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM).

The source said, there is already silent revolt within Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) as majority of the leaders have turned “extremely frustrated” with party’s high-command, especially Tarique Rahman, who has been forcing the party activists in continuing vandalism, arson attacks and terrorist acts in the name of blockade and political agitation. This aggrieved segment of the party thinks, BNP is repeating the same blunder of 2014 and this time such blunder would result in either extinction of the party or splits.

They believe, if BNP participates in the forthcoming election, it would get a massive mandate from the people.