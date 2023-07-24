Trinamool will bring a resolution condemning the violence in Manipur, BJP may protest

In the monsoon session of the Lok Sabha regarding the Manipur violence, the opposition is seen continuously retaliating on the ruling party. Its flame is now visible in West Bengal as well. The monsoon session of the state assembly has started from Monday. In this session, the Legislature Party of Trinamool Congress is going to bring a resolution condemning the violence in Manipur. Trinamool Congress will bring this proposal in the house to discuss the incident of violence in Manipur. However, a decision has not yet been taken regarding when this proposal will be placed on the floor of the House. This matter will be discussed in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BA Committee). Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shobhandev Chattopadhyay gave this information.

Monsoon session of Vidhansabha will be stormy

On the other hand, in response to this, the opposition i.e. BJP can raise the issue of violence against women in Panchla Panchayat elections of Malda, Howrah district. The assembly was adjourned on the first day of the monsoon session after Speaker Biman Banerjee read out the condolence motion. Now the report of the Standing Committee will be discussed in the session on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is to be known that the ruling party will bring a resolution condemning the issue of Manipur in this session. On the other hand, the issue of violence will be raised by the BJP after the elections. BJP will raise the issue of atrocities on BJP candidate in Howrah’s Panchla and atrocities on women in Malda. If permission is not given to discuss this proposal, then BJP can also protest. That is, it is clear that the monsoon session of the Vidhansabha will be stormy.

Be aware that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already condemned the violent incidents in Manipur. A delegation was also sent to Manipur on behalf of Trinamool. Assembly Minister Shobhandev Chattopadhyay said, “We will bring a resolution in the assembly. Like the rest of the country, we are also deeply saddened by the Manipur issue. The role of the central government in the harassment of daughters is extremely unfortunate. Where the Prime Minister reacts on every issue, talks about the country even outside the country, whereas he opened his mouth on this issue for only two and a half minutes from the country. Why is he not active in this regard? It forces us to think.

Opposition distanced itself from the all-party meeting

Please tell that on this day BJP did not attend the all-party meeting, BA committee meeting. Same other opposition leaders should not be a part of this meeting. Significantly, with the beginning of the Vidhansabha session, political parties have also started retaliating against each other.

