Trip under 5000 Rupees: You can travel to these wonderful places of the country with just five thousand rupees in your pocket

Trip under 5000 Rupeeslansdowne

This beautiful place is situated in Uttarakhand adjacent to Delhi. If you are planning to visit in the weekend then this is a best tourist place. The fare to reach this hill station, which is about 250 km from Delhi, is less than Rs 1000 for you. The road from Delhi to Kotdwar is connected by both road and rail. Good hotels will be available here for Rs 700-800 per night. You would be better off booking online.

Kasauli

If you want to enjoy a beautiful hill station in the weekend, then you can go to Kasauli. This place is surrounded by windy mountains. You can enjoy the exciting journey of this place in a low budget. To travel by bus, you will have to pay at least Rs 800 for a one-way ticket.

Rishikesh

Rishikesh is the name of the place to see the natural beauty, the calm stream of the Ganges and the adventure with the peace between the mountains. If you come to this place situated at a distance of just 254 km from Delhi, then you can also easily visit Haridwar. If you come by bus, then the fare can start from about 200 rupees and can go up to 500 rupees. If you want to go by train, then here you will get one way ticket from 200 to 1400.

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh)

Over the years, Varanasi has also become a favorite destination for backpackers and travelers. Along with the beauty of the culture, there is a lot to see here. You can see and roam here for less money. If you are fond of food then you can enjoy Kashi’s Famous Tomato Chaat, South Indian Dosa and Korean Kimchi and Malaiyo. You can roam here every day at an expense of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

McLeod Ganj (Himachal Pradesh)

This destination is a great option for those who live in or around Delhi. And yearn to go away from the city on weekends. Hotels are available very cheaply. Food and drink are also available cheaply. You can roam here very easily in the budget of 3 thousand. Its distance from Delhi is 583 km.

Jaipur

Jaipur, known as Pink City, is a beautiful old city of India. Jaipur is a wonderful example of rich architectural heritage. Jaipur is such a place where you can travel on a very low budget. There are not two or four but many beautiful places to visit during your visit to Jaipur. In Pink City, you can visit famous tourist places like Hawa Mahal, City Palace, Amer Fort.