Tripura: Big accident during Ulta Rath Yatra, 6 devotees died due to electrocution

Agartala, 28 June (Hindustan Times). A major accident took place on Wednesday during the Ulta Rath Yatra in Tripura. During ISKCON’s Ulta Rath Yatra, the chariot came in contact with a 33 KV transmission line, killing six devotees due to electrocution. The condition of many others is critical, due to which the death toll is expected to rise further. At present, the devotees who got electrocuted have been admitted to the hospital. Its incident has been confirmed by the Kumarghat sub-divisional police officer.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has expressed grief over the incident. He tweeted, “In a tragic incident, several devotees lost their lives and some others were injured due to electrocution during the Ulta Rath Yatra at Kumarghat today. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones.” has lost.” In this difficult time, the state government stands with the affected families.”