Tripura: Chariot comes in contact with high-voltage wire during ‘Ghurti Rath Yatra’, 6 killed, 15 injured

A chariot burst into flames after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in Tripura’s Unakoti district on Wednesday evening, killing six people and injuring 15 others. Police gave this information. This incident of Lord Jagannath ‘Staring Rath Yatra’ During the festival, it happened at around 4.30 pm in Kumarghat area.

Chariot came in contact with 133kv overhead cable

The festival marks the return of the siblings – Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra and Lord Jagannath – to their holy abode after a week of Ratha Yatra. During the festival, a large number of people were enthusiastically pulling the ‘Rath’, which was constructed of iron. Police said that during the procession the ‘rath’ accidentally came in contact with 133kv overhead cable.

Six people died on the spot and 15 others suffered burn injuries.

Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhary told PTI that six people died on the spot and 15 others sustained burn injuries. He told that the injured are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. His condition is stated to be critical, officials said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed grief

While condoling the deaths, Chief Minister Manik Saha said. “In a tragic accident at Kumarghat, several pilgrims lost their lives and several others were injured due to electrocution while pulling the ‘Ulta Rath’. I am deeply saddened by the incident. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Also, I Pray for the injured. May the people get well soon. The state government stands with them in this difficult time.”

