Triumph launched two super bikes in India, you will be shocked to know the price

New Delhi : There is very important news for the bike lovers. British two wheeler maker Triumph has launched two new super bikes in India. There is also news that Triumph has launched both these super bikes in the premium segment category. Come, let’s know about the price, features and other important information of these two super bikes…

These two super bikes were launched in the Indian market

According to media reports, British two-wheeler maker Triumph has launched two of its super bikes in India. Street Triple 765 R and RS have been launched by the company. It is also being told that the company has not brought the limited edition Moto 2 variant. Bike enthusiasts will have to wait for this.

powerful engine

It is also being told in the report that in Triumph’s Street Triple 765R, the company has kept a 765 cc inline three-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. The bike gets 118.4 bhp and 80 Nm of torque from this engine. At the same time, the same engine has been given in the Street Triple 765 RS, but this gives the bike 128.2 bhp power and 80 newton meter torque.

bike features

The report also states that Triumph will get features like full LED lighting, cornering ABS, traction control system, wheel control, linked braking system, quick shifter, road, rain, sport and rider modes for riding in the 2023 Street Triple range. Are. Whereas, RS gets lap timer, cruise control, five inch TFT display, Bluetooth, additional track riding mode.

price more than 10 lakh

It has been told in the media report that Britain’s Triumph has priced the Street Triple R at Rs 10.16 lakh and its Silver Eye variant will cost Rs 10.43 lakh. Apart from this, the price of RS Silver Ice has been kept at Rs 11.81 lakh and Carnival Red with Cosmic Yellow has been priced at Rs 12.07 lakh.