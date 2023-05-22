Trollers trolled Shubman Gill’s sister after RCB’s defeat, Swati Maliwal gave a big statement

Delhi State Commission for Women president of Swati Maliwal Has tweeted saying that necessary action will be taken against those trolling cricketer Shubman Gill’s sister on social media and they will not be spared. This is a very shameful incident and this type of act will not be tolerated.

Swati Maliwal warned

Swati Maliwal has written in her tweet that earlier we had taken action against those who abused Virat Kohli’s daughter and now we will take action against those who abused Shubman Gill’s sister. He has said that this will not be tolerated at all.

Extremely shameful to see trollers abusing #ShubhmanGill‘s sister just because the team they follow lost a match. Previously we had initiated action against people abusing #ViratKohli daughter. DCW will take action against all those who have abused Gill’s sister as well. This… pic.twitter.com/eteGtGgPVm

— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 22, 2023



Fans stunned by RCB’s defeat

It may be known that yesterday there was a match between RCB and Gujarat Titans in the IPL match. This match was very special for RCB as if they had won the match they would have qualified for the qualifiers against the next stage, but RCB lost the match, due to which their IPL journey came to an end yesterday.

RCB team lost due to Shubman’s brilliant batting

Significantly, in yesterday’s match, former RCB captain Virat Kohli played a brilliant inning and scored a century, after which RCB had given a target of 198 runs to Gujarat, but due to the brilliant batting of Shubman Gill, the match slipped out of RCB’s hands. . After the defeat of RCB, his fans were furious and Shubman started abusing Gill’s sister. Trollers on social media called her abusive, which has been taken seriously by Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi State Commission for Women and has spoken of taking strict action against her.

Debut in 2019

Shubman Gill is 23 years old and plays for Punjab in domestic cricket. He made his ODI debut in 2019, while he played his first match in Test this year. Shubman Gill plays for Gujarat Titans in IPL, he has a sister who has been abused by trollers.

Why did the demand for gold and silver suddenly increase after the 2000 note was out of circulation, crowd at the petrol pump too!