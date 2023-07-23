Troubled by hair falling after getting tangled in the comb, do not panic, try this

Hair Problems: Thick and beautiful hair that gets you compliments requires loving care. In the monsoon season, a lot more hair care is needed. Due to the humidity and humidity of monsoon, the hair becomes dry and starts falling. To avoid this problem, there are some home hair tips, by trying which you can bring back your lost beauty. Some natural hair masks are very beneficial for the health of your hair. You can make these natural hair masks very easily at home.

Curd and onion hair mask

Apply curd and onion hair mask on hair

Curd and onion hair mask makes your hair shiny. If you take two spoons of curd, mix 5 to 6 spoons of onion juice in it and make a paste. Apply it on your hair and scalp, leave it for half an hour and then wash it. By applying this, the problem of itching and dandruff goes away.

Banana and Papaya Hair Mask

Apply banana and papaya hair mask in hair

Banana and papaya hair mask removes the problem of split ends and also prevents hair breakage. For this, take half a cup of papaya pulp and the same amount of banana pulp, mix well and add one capsule oil of Vitamin-E to it. Apply it on the hair and leave it for half an hour and clean it with shampoo.

Fenugreek Hair Mask

Apply fenugreek hair mask on hair

Applying fenugreek hair mask to the hair strengthens the hair and reduces hair fall. Soak four to five spoons of fenugreek seeds in water overnight and make a paste in the morning. Mix one teaspoon curd and 1 teaspoon castor oil in it and massage it lightly on your scalp and then apply it on the hair. Wash it off after half an hour.

Shikakai Hair Mask

Shikakai hair mask strengthens hair

Shikakai’s hair mask helps a lot in getting rid of dandruff along with making the hair strong. Mix one big spoon of curd in two spoons of shikakai powder. Apply this paste from the root to the tip of the hair and massage it. After half an hour, clean the hair. Rich in many Ayurvedic properties, Shikakai contains Vitamin A-C-D and Vitamin E.

Amla and Lemon Hair Mask

Amla and lemon hair mask for hair growth with shine

Amla and Lemon Hair Mask enhances your hair with shine. For this, mix a little water and lemon juice in amla powder and make a paste. Apply it from scalp to the ends of the hair. Wash it after half an hour.

hair care

You can make some of these natural hair masks at low cost at home which do not have any side effects on your hair like other chemicals.

