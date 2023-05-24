Troubled by the harassment of tax officers, the clerk of the municipal corporation consumed poison, revealed the whole truth of corruption in the suicide note

Agra. Everything is not going well in the Municipal Corporation. The corporation has once again come into controversies regarding corruption. An employee of the Municipal Corporation on Thursday accused two top officials of corruption. Tried to commit suicide alleging corruption and harassment. The Municipal Corporation employee wrote a suicide note and consumed poison. The employee who committed suicide wrote the suicide note to the Municipal Commissioner. Both the officers have been held guilty of abetment of suicide. The employee has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Earlier, this employee had tried once more to end his life by jumping from the municipal building. The condition of the employee who attempted suicide remains critical.

Investigation against the accused officers, removed from the post

The case of corruption in the Municipal Corporation has caught fire after Manoj Kumar Srivastava, a clerk posted in the Loha Mandi zone of the Municipal Corporation, was poisoned on Thursday. Municipal Commissioner Ankit Khandelwal has taken major action and immediately removed Tax Assessment Officer Subhash Chand Bharti and Tax Superintendent Sobran Singh from their posts. Attached to the headquarters, an inquiry has been set up against both the accused officers under the leadership of Additional Municipal Commissioner. Manoj has openly informed the city commissioner about the reasons for committing suicide in the suicide note before consuming poison. A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Chief Minister and Police Commissioner Agra.

The suicide note is of two pages, there was a complaint against the clerk

Suicide note

It is written in the letter that ‘I am going to commit suicide after being disturbed by the working method of Subhash Chandra Bharti, Superintendent of Taxes, Sobaran Singh, the tax assessment officer of the Municipal Corporation. It will not be suicide but murder. For which both these officers will be personally responsible. The complaint letter given by Sanjay Gupta, in which he has been accused of demanding ₹ 5000 from me. Sanjay Gupta does the work of brokerage and gets the work done in the Municipal Corporation through Sobran Singh. So far about 20 letters have been approved by him through me. I still have five papers. When we prepare the file and take it to them for signature, they demand ₹ 100 for each signature and ₹ 2000 per file by the tax inspection officer.

…you will do justice and take concrete action against them

Due to non-payment of bribe, there is delay in filing of his papers. Due to the stubbornness of these two people, today they are accusing me, which is completely wrong. Because there was no allegation against me in my service till date. I am being exploited a lot by both these employees. It is possible that no employee may speak against them, but today I am taking a step like suicide by putting my agony in front of you. You are expected to do justice and take concrete action against them.