Troubled by the rain, the woman slapped the MLA, the video went viral

rain in haryana Has bothered people. Meanwhile, a news is being discussed in full swing in the state. According to information, a woman allegedly slapped Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLA Ishwar Singh on Wednesday when he was taking stock of the flood situation in his constituency Gehula. The video of this alleged incident is going viral on social media, on which people are constantly reacting.

Let us tell you that JJP is a part of the BJP-led ruling coalition in Haryana. The woman was apparently angry over the rise in the water level of the Ghaggar river, creating a flood situation in Bhatiya village of the constituency. MLA Ishwar Singh said that he had gone to take stock of the situation, but a woman and some other people, angry with the waterlogging in the village due to the breach of the small dam, attacked him. Singh said that he does not want any action against the woman.

Haryana government should work on war footing for flood affected: Hooda

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday visited some flood-affected areas in Haryana and said that the government should work on a war footing to help the affected people. Ashok Arora, Kuldeep Sharma, Jaiprakash, Karan Singh Dalal and many Congress leaders were with him. Former Chief Minister Hooda also called upon the government to do the work of extracting water from residential colonies and villages. He told reporters at the Circuit House here that the state government should give proper compensation for the loss caused to farmers, shopkeepers and common people.

Targeting the BJP-JJP government, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly termed it as a non-working government and said that if it had taken precautionary measures in time, people could have been saved from this situation.

Haryana Flood: Alert regarding flood in many places in Haryana, CM Khattar said – NDRF and Army deployed

Faridabad: 90 people living on the banks of the Yamuna river were shifted to safer places.

Due to the danger of flood in the low-lying areas of Haryana’s Faridabad district, police and NDRF teams have shifted at least 90 people living on the banks of the Yamuna river to safer places. Officials said that most of the rescued people are laborers who used to live in Amipur village along with their families and work in the fields there. Police spokesman Sube Singh said that the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) along with the Faridabad Police conducted a rescue operation from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning to take these people to a safer place as the water level in the Yamuna river was rising and the surrounding areas were flooded. There was a danger of flood in the villages of