Truck driver shot dead in broad daylight in Bagodar, Giridih, police engaged in investigation

Giridih: A bike-borne masked criminal shot dead a truck driver in broad daylight in Bagodardih of Giridih. The deceased has been identified as Rajkumar Yadav, a resident of Bagodardih. The matter is related to Bagodar police station area of ​​the district this afternoon. After this incident there was sensation in the area.

Regarding the incident, it is said that he is a truck driver by profession. In the afternoon, a person’s call comes on his mobile. After which he goes to the petrol pump at Bagodardih to meet that person. During this, a masked criminal comes riding a bike and escapes by firing 3 rounds one after the other. Out of which one bullet hits Raj Kumar’s head and one bullet hits his chest. After the incident, there is chaos in the surrounding.

At the same time, with the help of the local people, he was taken to a nearby hospital. Where the doctors declared him dead. After getting the information of the incident, SDPO Naushad Alam, station in-charge Nitish Kumar along with the team reached the spot and inquired about the matter. Immediately after this, the police swung into action and started a raid campaign to nab the criminals.