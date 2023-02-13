Truck hits several pedestrians in New York

In the Bay Ridge area of ​​New York City, a truck driver ran onto the sidewalk and hit several pedestrians. Immediately after the incident, the man fled the scene of the accident. Daily Star February 13.

Six people were injured. Two of them are in critical condition, New York City Council member Justin Brennan wrote about this on his Twitter. According to police, one of the wounded is a 30-year-old man who was taken to a Lutheran hospital with serious injuries.

Brennan also noted that the motives of the driver who left the sidewalk are unknown, but the incident can hardly be called an accident.

The police say that the truck hit the pedestrians at the same time as the start of the death penalty procedure against the extremist Saifullo Saipov, who also hit people with a truck in 2017. Then eight people died and 12 were injured. However, a direct link between these events has not yet been established.

Recall that on October 31, 2017, a pickup truck driven by Saipov drove onto a bike path in southwest Manhattan. The US authorities recognized this attack as a terrorist attack.

The news is being supplemented

