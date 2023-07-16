Truck rams into ambulance carrying dead body in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon, 3 people of same family killed

of Chhattisgarh Kondagaon District A truck rammed an ambulance carrying a body from the front, killing three members of a family. The police gave this information on Sunday. Police said that the incident took place near Bargaon village on Kondagaon-Jagdalpur road under Makdi police station area on Saturday, when three people of the same family were going home with the dead body of an infant in an ambulance. The ambulance driver was seriously injured in the accident.

Rameshwar Nag was returning home with the dead body along with his mother and wife

An officer said that a man, his wife and mother Dimrapal of Bastar district The couple were returning home from a government medical college located in Mumbai with the dead body of their one month old child. Actually, that child had died during the treatment. Meanwhile, a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction hit the ambulance. The official said that three family members died on the spot in the accident and the ambulance driver received serious injuries.

Ambulance driver hospitalized in critical condition

He said that after getting information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and the injured driver (30) was admitted to a nearby hospital. The bodies of three people in the ambulance have been sent for postmortem. The official said that the deceased have been identified as Rameshwar Nag (35), his wife Anita (30) and mother Sonbati (60), residents of Sodma village in the district.

The driver of the truck absconded after the accident

The officer said that efforts are on to trace the driver of the truck that hit the ambulance. The driver of the truck fled from there soon after the accident. The officer said that a case has been registered in this regard and investigation is on. Soon the driver of the truck will be traced.

