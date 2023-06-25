Truck running after crushing two bike riders in Bareilly injured 4 people, know how the laborer died

Bareilly : In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, 3 including a bank employee died in two separate road accidents. The uncontrollable truck first hit two bike riders. After the accident, when the driver started running him, 4 other people were also injured in the collision of the truck. The injured were admitted to the hospital for treatment. There is a wave of mourning among the relatives of the deceased. Police took the dead body in possession and sent it to postmortem.

Truck stampede in Cantt police station area

Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Chanheta village of the police station area, was coming on a bike along with his neighbor Prashant Kumar on Ramganga Tiraha of Cantt police station area on Sunday evening. A truck hit their bike. Both of them died due to this. Rakesh Kumar was a Class IV worker in the Rajendra Nagar branch of Punjab National Bank. After the accident, the truck running away from the spot also hit another bike. Due to this, 4 other people were injured. They were admitted to a private hospital in Subhashnagar of Badaun Road for treatment. Police took the dead bodies of both and sent them for postmortem. After the accident, there was chaos in the families of the deceased.

laborer died due to bike collision

Makhanlal (50 years), a resident of Xiangla village of Sirauli police station area of ​​Bareilly Dehat, was returning home on a bicycle. The bike hit him on the way. Makhanlal died as a result. Later returning home by bicycle. Hit a speeding bike on the Barser Shahabad road.

Report: Muhammad Sajid