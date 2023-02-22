Truck war: why Poland closes the border with Belarus

Relations between Poland and Belarus escalated to the limit. Warsaw has blocked the movement of trucks and threatens to completely block the border between the two countries. Polish President Andrzej Duda talks about “the final end of Lukashenka.” The Ministry of Defense of Belarus reports the deployment of an increasing number of NATO troops in Poland. Izvestia understood what was happening.

What has changed at the border

During February, the situation on the border of Poland and Belarus escalated. First, Warsaw closed the Bobrovniki-Berestovitsa checkpoint. According to the official statement, the decision was made to ensure security. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki then said that Belarus was becoming more and more dangerous for Europe.

In response, Minsk tightened the rules for crossing the border for Polish trucks. According to a government decree, Polish trucks are prohibited from entering and leaving Belarus through third countries, that is, through Lithuania and Latvia. For travel, only the Belarusian-Polish section was left accessible. “First, we answer gently. If they don’t understand, we will strengthen. We have enough leverage for this,” Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned.

Checking cars on the Polish-Belarusian border

Photo: Global Look Press/dpa/Michael Kappeler

Further, Poland completely blocked the movement of Belarusian trucks across the border – it closed the last border crossing “Kukuryki-Kozlovichi” accessible for freight transport. Only one checkpoint “Terespol – Brest” remained for the passage of passenger vehicles. At the same time, they say in Warsaw that they are ready to close this checkpoint as well, to completely block the border between the two countries. “If our observations show that there is a growing threat to security, then such decisions can be made,” said Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski.

What is happening in relations between Poland and Belarus

Relations between Poland and Belarus have never been warm. The diametrically opposite geopolitical positioning has become decisive here. After the collapse of the socialist bloc, Warsaw relied on European integration, joined the EU and NATO, while Belarus focused on Russia. At the same time, Poland did not abandon attempts to tear Minsk away from Moscow – it financed opposition politicians and the media, lured Belarusian youth to Polish universities.

The biggest crisis in bilateral relations erupted in 2020, when presidential elections were held in Belarus. Then Poland refused to recognize the victory of Alexander Lukashenko, supported the opposition forces and demanded to hold re-elections. Later, she provided asylum to the leaders of the protests and lobbied for the imposition of sanctions against the official Minsk. With great honors, Polish politicians met the Belarusian oppositionist Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya, calling her “Pani President”.

Day of solidarity with Belarus in Warsaw on August 7, 2022, the second anniversary of the start of protests after the elections in Belarus

Photo: Global Look Press/Keystone Press Agency/Volha Shukaila

In turn, in Belarus, Poland was called one of the organizers of the political crisis. Lukashenko assured that the neighboring state expects to seize territories. “If Belarus breaks up, then the Grodno region will go to Poland. They talk about it openly. We see a serious movement of NATO troops in the immediate vicinity of our borders, ”he said.

The problems didn’t end there. In the spring of 2021, a scandal was caused by the detention of opposition journalist and editor Roman Protasevich in Minsk. Poland stopped flights through the territory of Belarus, closed its skies to Belarusian airliners and supported another package of sanctions.

After that, the migration crisis broke out. Crowds of refugees from Syria, Iraq and Eritrea flew to Minsk, and then tried to enter the European Union. According to the results of 2021, Polish border guards counted 40,000 attempts to illegally cross the border. At the same time, Warsaw accused the Belarusian authorities of provoking the crisis. Lukashenka, in turn, spoke about the bullying of the Poles over migrants. “They spray tear gas and pesticides. Why do helicopters fly at low altitude? To spray away from the propeller with a whirlwind, so that it reaches the children, ”he was indignant.

Refugee camp on the Polish-Belarusian border in November 2021

Photo: Izvestia / Pavel Volkov

How relationships have changed since the start of the NWO

After the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, relations between Belarus and Poland became even more tense. Warsaw has deployed three divisions on the border of the two countries, and a fourth is now being deployed. The formations are armed with American and South Korean Abrams and K-2 tanks, Krab self-propelled howitzers and unmanned reconnaissance systems. Also, over 10,000 people and 500 units of military equipment from other NATO countries are deployed in the border area, and infrastructure is being prepared for another 20,000 people.

By data of the Belarusian General Staff, during the exercises in Poland, they are working out the conduct of offensive operations. The country is modernizing airfields, reconstructing training centers and training grounds, and creating mobile military camps. The total number of Polish armed forces is planned to double and increase to 300 thousand people, in 2023 military spending will amount to 4% of GDP.

Tank M1 “Abrams” of the US Army on exercises in Poland in February 2023

Photo: dvidshub.net/US Army National Guard/Sgt. John Schoebel

Belarus, together with Russia, is also strengthening its defense. Minsk and Moscow have deployed a regional grouping of troops of the Union State, the army has been put on constant alert. Belarus also put on combat duty S-400 air defense systems and Iskander missile systems, which were transferred by Russia.

At the same time, Lukashenka notes that the country is extremely attentive to the situation at the border: “I always tell the military: we must not miss anything. We must not repeat 1941.” In addition, he reports that in Poland (as well as in Lithuania and Ukraine) militants from among the Belarusian radicals are being trained to carry out sabotage and terrorist attacks. According to him, the State Security Committee is carrying out counter-terrorism measures.

What will happen next

Experts assess the state of Belarusian-Polish relations differently. The president of the Russian Association for Baltic Studies, Nikolai Mezhevich, says that army formations are being concentrated in Poland, but there will still be no escalation.

– Of course, some statements by Polish leaders make one doubt their mental health. But the generals still retain their sanity. These people understand that an attack on Belarus will also be an attack on Russia, which means it will lead to the immediate destruction of Poland. Therefore, I think that everything will be limited to moral and psychological pressure, the expert notes.

Photo: Global Look Press/ZUMA Press/Krystian Dobuszynski

Belarusian political scientist Petr Petrovsky believes that the border of Belarus with Poland and the Baltic countries will gradually be closed:

– Warsaw, Vilnius and Riga here act only as executors of someone else’s will. The puppeteers – the United States and Great Britain – not only put pressure on our country, but also break the economic ties of the European Union with Russia and China.

The interlocutor adds that relations between Minsk and Warsaw will continue to deteriorate.

– This year, parliamentary elections will be held in Poland, and presidential elections next year. Already now we see a fierce internal political struggle, which will only intensify and spill out beyond the borders of the country. I think more and more American troops will be stationed in Poland. Work will continue on the formation and transfer to Belarus of gangs and sabotage groups, emphasizes Petrovsky.

Political scientist Bogdan Bezpalko tells Izvestia that without Russia’s help, Belarus would have ceased to exist long ago.

– If it were not for the Russian military group, the Russian security umbrella, Belarus would have long been subjected to military aggression from Poland and the West as a whole. It could be a direct military intervention, we have before our eyes the examples of Iraq, Syria, Yugoslavia. Another option is a kind of coup, a “color revolution”. In any case, we would not have seen Belarus in its current form,” the expert believes.