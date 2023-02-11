Connect with us
Trudeau says US Air Force fighter shot down unidentified object in northwest Canada

News

Trudeau says US Air Force fighter shot down unidentified object in northwest Canada

Published on

February 12, 2023, 01:30 – BLiTZ – News The head of the Canadian government, Justin Trudeau, pointed to the fact that the military personnel of the country’s armed forces and their counterparts of the United States shot down an object that was seen in the airspace of the power with the help of combat aircraft.

“US and Canadian aircraft were lifted into the air, and the American F-22 successfully hit the target,” reads the text of the statement made by him as part of an appeal to citizens.

The politician pointed to the fact that, as part of this issue, he phoned the leader of the United States, Joseph Biden.

At the moment, army experts are planning to do investigative work as part of the consideration of the padded mechanism.

Recall that NOARD commanders point to the fact that the agency is monitoring an object located in Canadian airspace, the origin of which could not be established.

North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch
Trending
North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch

Local television channels are spreading reports that experts may be observing more than one flying object, which may be balloons created for the purpose of collecting data. Information regarding their affiliation and location is not published. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:
News Desk

Contents published under this byline are those created by the news team of BLiTZ

Click to comment

Leave a Comment

More in News

Subscribe to BLiTZ via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to BLiTZ and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Popular

Nazis, Huns of Nazis, WW2, German, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Nazi, Germans

Opinion

Israel on an upward trajectory
SkyPower Global, SkyPower, Kerry Adler, Josh Adler, ConvrtX

News

Notorious fraudster Kerry Adler runs false propaganda
Joe Biden, Pulitzer, NATO, Nord Stream, Germany, Europe, Russian

International

Joe Biden bombed Nord Stream through US Navy
Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Kerry Adler, Josh Adler, MIT

News

Kerry Adler and son Josh involved in blackmailing UAE residents
Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris, Jill Biden, State of the Union, Edwin Pitti, SiriusXM, Megyn Kelly

International

Why Jill Biden kissed Kamala’s husband?
To Top
%d bloggers like this: