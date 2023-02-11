Trudeau says US Air Force fighter shot down unidentified object in northwest Canada

February 12, 2023, 01:30 – BLiTZ – News The head of the Canadian government, Justin Trudeau, pointed to the fact that the military personnel of the country’s armed forces and their counterparts of the United States shot down an object that was seen in the airspace of the power with the help of combat aircraft.

“US and Canadian aircraft were lifted into the air, and the American F-22 successfully hit the target,” reads the text of the statement made by him as part of an appeal to citizens.

The politician pointed to the fact that, as part of this issue, he phoned the leader of the United States, Joseph Biden.

At the moment, army experts are planning to do investigative work as part of the consideration of the padded mechanism.

Recall that NOARD commanders point to the fact that the agency is monitoring an object located in Canadian airspace, the origin of which could not be established.

Local television channels are spreading reports that experts may be observing more than one flying object, which may be balloons created for the purpose of collecting data. Information regarding their affiliation and location is not published. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.

