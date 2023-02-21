Trump accuses Biden of pushing humanity towards a third world war

US President Joe Biden, continuing to support Ukraine, is pushing humanity towards a third world war. This point of view was expressed on February 21 by former US President Donald Trump in his account on the Truth Social social network.

“If you follow and understand the steps that Biden is taking regarding Ukraine, [то увидите, что] he is systematically, but perhaps unconsciously, pushing us towards what could soon become a third world war. Isn’t that crazy?” he asked.

Earlier, on January 20, Trump announced another campaign promise – in case of re-election as head of state, he would call Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on the same day. So he intends to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and immediately agree with all parties.

Prior to that, on January 29, the ex-President of the United States said that humanity was on the verge of World War III, and the American President Joe Biden brought him there. Trump is confident that if he were re-elected in 2020, there would be no conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In October 2022, Trump said that the rhetoric of the Joe Biden government was the reason for the launch of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. He pointed out that the conflict might not have taken place.