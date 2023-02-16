Trump calls Scottish First Minister Sturgeon a ‘failed extremist’

February 16, 2023, 11:20 – BLiTZ – News Former President of the United States of America Donald Trump spoke out about the decision of the first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, to resign. The politician said that the Scottish people would only benefit from such a scenario. It is reported by Sky News.

“Good riddance to failed extremist Nicola Sturgeon from Scotland! This Crazy Leftist Symbolizes Everything Wrong With Identity Politics <…> She thought it was okay to put a biological male in a women’s prison, and if that wasn’t enough, Sturgeon fought for “gender recognition reform” that would allow 16-year-olds to change gender without restriction,” Trump said.

In addition, the former American leader said that Sturgeon and her Scottish National Party sought to challenge him, as well as thwart Trump’s plans to open a golf course in the region. The ex-head of state stressed that in the end they failed to do so.

“I built the best golf courses in the world in Scotland,” Trump said.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that Donald Trump Special Prosecutor Jack Smith summoned former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who held this position under the former American leader. It is specified that the politician was called in order to testify.

